Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHYHY shares. DNB Markets upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $28.94.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

