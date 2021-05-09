freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €21.93 ($25.80).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

FNTN opened at €21.36 ($25.13) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €18.24. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

