Bankinter’s (BKNIY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BKNIY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bankinter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

