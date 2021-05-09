Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ANZBY opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.