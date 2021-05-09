Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Given New $45.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BADFF. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Badger Daylighting from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Badger Daylighting from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Badger Daylighting from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS BADFF opened at $34.49 on Thursday. Badger Daylighting has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.17.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

