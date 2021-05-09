ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Raised to $14.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $14.75 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AETUF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on ARC Resources from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.09.

Shares of AETUF opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $7.64.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter. ARC Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 65.18%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

