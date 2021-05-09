Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $294.11

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $294.11 and last traded at $292.93, with a volume of 20854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $291.16.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Get Accenture alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.94. The firm has a market cap of $185.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,330 shares of company stock worth $9,163,143 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 61,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 30,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after buying an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.