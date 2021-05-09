Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Trading Up 8.7%

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) were up 8.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 3,913,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 1,798,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TV shares. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.23.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25. The firm has a market cap of C$262.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

