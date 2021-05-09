ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Trading Up 9.2%

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)’s share price was up 9.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.21 and last traded at $19.21. Approximately 1,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 277,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADTN shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.31 million, a P/E ratio of -58.62 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -3,600.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,142,000 after acquiring an additional 508,871 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,894,000 after acquiring an additional 197,659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,902,000 after acquiring an additional 695,505 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,092,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 204,535 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 998,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,657,000 after buying an additional 171,780 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

