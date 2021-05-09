Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Trading 6.7% Higher

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) traded up 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.04. 7,458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,712,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKD shares. TheStreet raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 29.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

