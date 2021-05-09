Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Trading Down 5.1%

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) shares fell 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.04 and last traded at $25.49. 5,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 181,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jakob Loven sold 15,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $415,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,758 shares of company stock worth $3,875,475.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Blackhill Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000.

About Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

