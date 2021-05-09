Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s (VWDRY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SEB Equities cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.87.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.8387 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

