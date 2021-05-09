Analysts Set Expectations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $64.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.30.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 81,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

