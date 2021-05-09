Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.00) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DNLI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.63.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $54.30 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.92.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $154,137.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $144,091,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,449,495 shares of company stock valued at $158,416,585 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,830,000 after buying an additional 188,374 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,349,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $229,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

