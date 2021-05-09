Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Price Target Raised to C$166.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$166.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CIGI. TD Securities upped their price objective on Colliers International Group to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Colliers International Group to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

TSE:CIGI opened at C$141.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$130.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$119.33. The company has a market cap of C$6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.94. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of C$57.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$148.63.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.