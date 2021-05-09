HealthStream, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for HealthStream in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $25.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in HealthStream by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HealthStream news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

