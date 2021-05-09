Constellation Software’s (CSU) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$1,760.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CSU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,800.00 to C$1,900.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1,910.57.

CSU opened at C$1,802.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1,808.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1,659.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64. The stock has a market cap of C$38.21 billion and a PE ratio of 91.27. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$1,366.66 and a 1 year high of C$1,921.78.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The business had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 52.5400022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 19th will be given a $1.228 dividend. This represents a $4.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

