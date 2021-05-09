Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.96.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.92) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.60.

NYSE MSGS opened at $184.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.51. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $207.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,783,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,684,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,685,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,657,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.