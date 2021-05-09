FY2022 EPS Estimates for Inotiv, Inc. Raised by Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) – Colliers Securities increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inotiv in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV opened at $27.90 on Friday. Inotiv has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $29.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $670,000.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

