Soliton, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.95) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Soliton in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

SOLY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Soliton in a report on Friday, March 5th.

NASDAQ SOLY opened at $18.00 on Friday. Soliton has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $19.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $381.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Soliton by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Soliton by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Soliton in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Soliton by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Soliton by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

