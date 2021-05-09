AcuityAds (AT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.20 million.

Shares of TSE AT opened at C$12.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$643.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.84. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of C$0.91 and a 52 week high of C$33.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51.

In other news, Director Roger Dent sold 11,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.68, for a total transaction of C$186,315.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,043,300. Also, Director Tal Hayek sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.04, for a total transaction of C$63,794.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,089,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,782,121.36. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 500,420 shares of company stock worth $9,278,164.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$29.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

