Global Ship Lease (GSL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $540.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

