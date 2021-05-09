Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Separately, Jonestrading reissued a sell rating and set a $4.75 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

ORC opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $524.93 million, a PE ratio of 185.33 and a beta of 1.36. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,053 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,410 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth about $135,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.