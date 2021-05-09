Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OCGN. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocugen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Ocugen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocugen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.44.

OCGN opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 3.56.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.54). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $69,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 665,607 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,799 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

