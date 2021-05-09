Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

PCRFY stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05. Panasonic has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

