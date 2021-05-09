Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallia, Inc. provides a Software-as-a-Service platform primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and internationally. The company’s platform offers learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience and Product Experience product suites. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance and automotive companies, as well as banks and companies in retail, technology and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

MDLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Medallia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.25.

NYSE:MDLA opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. Medallia has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $226,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 506,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,941,576.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $3,449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,547,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,444,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 430,099 shares of company stock valued at $13,993,498.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medallia by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,839 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Medallia by 6,046.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after acquiring an additional 938,557 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Medallia by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,127,000 after acquiring an additional 887,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth about $22,592,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth about $20,080,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

