Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallia, Inc. provides a Software-as-a-Service platform primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and internationally. The company’s platform offers learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience and Product Experience product suites. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance and automotive companies, as well as banks and companies in retail, technology and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MDLA. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medallia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.25.

MDLA stock opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. Medallia has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $3,534,460.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,902,019.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $3,449,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,547,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,444,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,099 shares of company stock valued at $13,993,498.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Medallia by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 84,231 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Medallia by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Medallia by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 124,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at $930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

