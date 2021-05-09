Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on NVEE. Roth Capital raised their price target on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered NV5 Global from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.80.

NVEE stock opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.25. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. Research analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NV5 Global by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 639,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 17.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 186,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,017,000 after acquiring an additional 27,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 424.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 159,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 129,385 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NV5 Global (NVEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.