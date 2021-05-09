NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NPTN has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE NPTN opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.32 million, a P/E ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 21,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $267,338.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,327,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 11,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,171.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,213 shares of company stock worth $1,361,532 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the third quarter worth $70,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 54.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 87,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.