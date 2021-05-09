Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HEN3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.73 ($118.51).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €95.92 ($112.85) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €95.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €90.20.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

