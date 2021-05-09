NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5,273.20.

NVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of NVR by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR stock opened at $5,211.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4,820.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,420.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVR has a 12-month low of $2,660.00 and a 12-month high of $5,234.27.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $44.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

