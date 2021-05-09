Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BTDPY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Barratt Developments stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

