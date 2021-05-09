Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Set at C$12.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been given a C$12.00 target price by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.75 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target (up previously from C$13.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.01.

CVE stock opened at C$9.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.15 and a 1-year high of C$10.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.07. The firm has a market cap of C$19.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.37). The business had revenue of C$3.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese acquired 5,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,142.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

