iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) PT Raised to $82.00 at CIBC

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.14% from the stock’s previous close.

IAFNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on iA Financial from $66.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on iA Financial from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on iA Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on iA Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on iA Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iA Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

IAFNF opened at $57.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27. iA Financial has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $57.69.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

