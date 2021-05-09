OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target Raised to $72.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

KIDS opened at $64.16 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $64.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.56 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,097 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $284,820.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,184,184.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $172,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,660 shares of company stock worth $2,057,337. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after buying an additional 397,429 shares during the period. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.