ProPetro Holding Corp. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for ProPetro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PUMP. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.32.

PUMP opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 3.48.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $343,470.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,061.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $252,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,977 shares of company stock worth $918,435 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,985 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,353,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,151,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 448,793 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

