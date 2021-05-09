Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Smartsheet Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Smartsheet in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Rigby anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.41.

SMAR stock opened at $55.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.25. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Smartsheet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $41,760.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $1,982,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,766 shares of company stock worth $18,631,918. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

