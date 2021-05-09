Sealed Air Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sealed Air in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06.

SEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

Sealed Air stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $57.28.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

