Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($4.96) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.96) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.98). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($5.11) EPS.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

ARQT opened at $34.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average is $28.43. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $39.85.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,895,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,437,000 after purchasing an additional 838,668 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 876,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,255,511.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $53,462.50. Insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $848,548 in the last three months.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

