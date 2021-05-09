Analysts Offer Predictions for IVERIC bio, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of IVERIC bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $6.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.68. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

