Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for BWX Technologies, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BWX Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $68.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $61,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,644.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $205,752 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

