Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €79.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €67.42 ($79.32).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €64.64 ($76.05) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €63.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is €65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 12 month high of €79.96 ($94.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

