Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given a €66.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.71 ($119.66) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €94.41 ($111.07).

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €158.60 ($186.59) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €142.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €102.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a twelve month high of €186.60 ($219.53). The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

