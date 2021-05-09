Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LHA. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €5.45 ($6.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €7.38 ($8.68).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €11.24 ($13.22) on Thursday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The business has a fifty day moving average of €10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.13.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

