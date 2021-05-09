ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect ClearPoint Neuro to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 55.55% and a negative return on equity of 309.91%. On average, analysts expect ClearPoint Neuro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLPT stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.52 million, a P/E ratio of -43.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.47. ClearPoint Neuro has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

