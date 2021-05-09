The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €181.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €192.21 ($226.13).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of MTX opened at €212.40 ($249.88) on Thursday. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €112.40 ($132.24) and a twelve month high of €221.00 ($260.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €201.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €198.18.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.