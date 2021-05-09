NXT Energy Solutions (NSFDF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OTCMKTS NSFDF opened at $0.40 on Friday. NXT Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.08.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides geophysical survey services to the upstream oil and gas industry through its proprietary gravity-based stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

