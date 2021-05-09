Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Belden has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.46. Belden has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $54.80.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.58 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Belden will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Belden by 3.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Belden by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Belden in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

