DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) & Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Head to Head Comparison

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DocuSign and Atlassian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocuSign 0 4 18 0 2.82 Atlassian 0 4 15 0 2.79

DocuSign presently has a consensus price target of $273.62, suggesting a potential upside of 40.12%. Atlassian has a consensus price target of $255.63, suggesting a potential upside of 16.39%. Given DocuSign’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DocuSign is more favorable than Atlassian.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.8% of DocuSign shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Atlassian shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of DocuSign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DocuSign and Atlassian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocuSign $973.97 million 39.01 -$208.36 million ($0.94) -207.74 Atlassian $1.61 billion 17.98 -$350.65 million ($0.13) -1,689.46

DocuSign has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlassian. Atlassian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DocuSign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DocuSign and Atlassian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocuSign -16.83% -30.14% -7.60% Atlassian -25.82% 2.57% 0.51%

Risk & Volatility

DocuSign has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlassian has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management. The company provides Guided Forms, which enable complex forms to be filled via an interactive and step-by-step process; Click that supports no-signature-required agreements for standard terms and consents; Identify, a signer-identification option for checking government-issued IDs; Standards-Based Signatures, which support signatures that involve digital certificates; Payments that enables customers to collect signatures and payment; and eNotary, which offers the ability to execute electronic notarial acts. It offers industry-specific cloud offerings, including Rooms for Real Estate that provides a way for brokers and agents to manage the entire real estate transaction digitally; Rooms for Mortgage, which offers digital workspace to create and close mortgages; FedRAMP, an authorized version of DocuSign eSignature for U.S. federal government agencies; and life sciences modules that support compliance with the electronic signature practices. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise, commercial, and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams. Its products also comprise Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and Jira Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams. In addition, the company offers Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions; Jira Align that enables enterprise organizations build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and other tools comprising Atlassian Access, Bamboo, Crowd, Crucible, Fisheye, Jira Portfolio, Sourcetree, and Statuspage. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

