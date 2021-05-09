Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LYV. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.83.

NYSE LYV opened at $79.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.12. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at $32,285,441.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total transaction of $7,550,550.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 955,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,918,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584. 5.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $94,979,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $64,768,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $42,792,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

